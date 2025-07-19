Meghalaya school girl hacked to death, accused on the run
A schoolgirl was allegedly hacked to death in Samgong village. The incident occurred in full public view on Friday. Police have announced rewards for information on the suspect
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Story highlights
- The incident occurred at Samgong village near Williamnagar
- The teenager was attacked with a machete in broad daylight
- Police are actively searching for the accused in the case
A schoolgirl from Meghalaya's East Garo Hills district was allegedly hacked to death in broad daylight, police said on July 19.
The incident took place at Samgong village near Williamnagar on Friday, and a manhunt is underway to trace the accused, they said.
The teenager was allegedly hacked with a machete by the assailant in full public view, a senior police officer said, adding, the reason behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.
The body was taken to Williamnagar Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination, he said. “An investigation is underway.
Police have also announced rewards for any information about the accused,” the officer said.
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