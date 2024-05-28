In anticipation of the looming threat posed by Cyclone ‘Remal’, the Meghalaya government has taken precautionary measures by announcing the closure of schools in districts where heavy rainfall is expected on Tuesday.

The State Disaster Management Authority has issued a stern advisory to the residents of Meghalaya, warning of the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall and squally winds with speeds ranging from 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph. These adverse weather conditions are anticipated to affect isolated areas across East Jaintia, East Khasi, South West Khasi, West Jaintia, and West Khasi hills districts within the next 24 hours.

"To avoid any untoward incidents, all schools under East Khasi Hills District shall remain closed on May 28," stated the directive issued by the deputy commissioner.

The decision to suspend educational activities comes as a proactive measure to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff amidst the impending cyclonic conditions. By preemptively closing schools, the government aims to minimize potential risks and disruptions caused by adverse weather conditions.