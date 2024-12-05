Meghalaya's fight against water scarcity received a major boost today as the Asian Development Bank (ADB) signed a $50 million loan agreement with the Government of India to construct water harvesting systems across the northeastern state.

The landmark project aims to protect over 3,000 hectares of farmland through irrigation systems while building 532 water storage facilities across 12 districts. These structures will help capture monsoon rains and prevent flash floods, ensuring year-round water availability for local communities.

Joint Secretary Juhi Mukherjee from the Ministry of Finance signed the agreement alongside ADB India Resident Mission Country Director Mio Oka. The initiative aligns with Meghalaya's 2019 water policy, focusing on sustainable water management through community participation.

"This project goes beyond basic infrastructure," Oka said. "We're helping Meghalaya integrate climate adaptation into their water security planning, supporting agriculture, fisheries, and local livelihoods."

A key feature includes installing 50 weather stations across the Garo, Jaintia, and Khasi regions for improved climate monitoring. The project will also test renewable energy micro-hydropower systems at three locations, marking a step toward sustainable water management.

Women farmers will receive specialised training in irrigated agriculture, including horticulture and fishery techniques. The state's watershed development agency and soil conservation department will undergo capacity building to ensure long-term project success.

The initiative represents one of ADB's largest water security investments in Northeast India, demonstrating the bank's commitment to climate-resilient development in the region.