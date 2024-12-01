Meghalaya has secured Rs 199 crore to enhance its tourism infrastructure, funding two transformative projects at Umiam Lake and Mawkhanu in the East Khasi Hills district.

The funds have been allocated to the state from the Finance Ministry, under the “Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment – Development of Iconic Tourist Centres to Global Scale”.

The state is among one of the top five beneficiaries which have secured a sanction of Rs 198.5 crores which is a part of Rs 3,295.76 crore allocated to 23 states across India.

The initiative aims to bolster world-class tourism infrastructure and promoting sustainable economic growth.

The sanctioned funds will be used for the redevelopment of Umiam Lake and the establishment of an iconic tourist destination at Mawkhanu, with each project allocated Rs. 99.27 crore.

Meghalaya has surpassed other Northeastern states and many larger states in the country, none of which received over Rs 100 crores except for Assam.

The Chief Minister's Office, taking to their official X handle said, "Meghalaya under the leadership of CM Conrad K Sangma surpassed many other Northeastern states to get more than Rs 100 crore sanctions. This will doubtlessly foster world-class tourism infrastructure in the state."