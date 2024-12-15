Meghalaya was honoured with second place in the Group-D category of the National Energy Conservation Award for the second consecutive year.

The award, presented by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power, Government of India, recognises the state's outstanding efforts in promoting energy efficiency, reducing energy consumption, and fostering sustainability.

The recognition highlights Meghalaya’s commitment to achieving a significant environmental impact through various energy-saving initiatives.

Earlier, the 11th edition of IIM Shillong’s Sustainability Conference (SUSCON XI) concluded as a pivotal platform for global discourse on sustainability and climate action.

The three-day event brought together leading academics, practitioners, and industry leaders to discuss solutions for the critical challenges posed by climate change.

The conference opened with remarks from Dr Kailash Choudhary, Conference Chair, and Prof Basav Roychoudhury, Dean of Research at IIM Shillong, who introduced the event’s focus on actionable solutions.