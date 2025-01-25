After the Meghalaya police arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly posting threat messages to plant bombs in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong assured that all district administrations have been directed to take necessary steps, ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations.

The statement comes after the police arrested Edward Maiong (37) from Laitumkhrah's Lower New Colony, Shillong.

Speaking to reporters, the deputy CM said that the police have launched an investigation against the accused and further details are awaited.

The state police has also intensified its vigil and security ahead of Republic Day, January 26.

After the threat was received, the police has reiterated that personnel are conducting strict security checks and patrolling exercises across the state.

Earlier, a police personnel informed that Maiong was releasing threat messages from his mobile device, which was seized by the police.