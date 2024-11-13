Power Minister AT Mondal requested additional federal funding for smart meter implementation during the national power ministers' conference in New Delhi on November 12, warning that current subsidies fall short of actual costs.

Speaking at the Yashobhoomi convention centre, Mondal highlighted that discovered smart meter costs significantly exceed sanctioned amounts, despite being comparable to other northeastern states. Without increased subsidies, he cautioned that extra costs would burden either consumers or utility companies.

The minister also pushed for financial support for the state's renewable energy initiatives. Meghalaya has received proposals for pumped storage projects totalling 4,800 MW capacity, but Mondal noted these projects face viability challenges due to high tariffs. He requested power-sharing benefits from the central government to make them feasible.

During discussions about small hydropower development, Mondal sought restoration of the discontinued central financial assistance of Rs 7.5 crore per MW. Multiple small hydro projects in Meghalaya have completed detailed project reports and await funding to begin construction.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Secretary announced a follow-up meeting in Shillong on November 27-28 to address specific concerns of northeastern states.

The conference brought together power ministers from all states, along with leaders from major power corporations including NTPC, NEEPCO, PGCIL and SJVNL, to review various national power initiatives and consumer protection measures.