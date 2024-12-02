Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the state’s readiness to conduct a comprehensive survey under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), marking a significant step towards ensuring housing for all. The initiative aims to update the 2018 Awaas+ list, identifying eligible households and villages left out in the previous survey.

The survey follows the Ministry of Rural Development's decision to extend PMAY-G until 2028-29, enabling states to cover more beneficiaries. Meghalaya, having met previous targets, is among the first states to initiate the updated survey. The state has mapped 6,354 surveyors to cover 6,426 villages, ensuring accurate data collection and eKYC-based authentication.

Since PMAY-G’s launch in 2016, Meghalaya has sanctioned 186,283 houses, achieving 60.75% completion. The remaining houses are under various stages of construction, with a completion target set for January 2025. Beneficiaries are required to provide documents such as Aadhaar cards, MGNREGA job cards, bank details, and declarations of no permanent house ownership.

The PMAY-G initiative is part of the state’s broader Housing Mission, which integrates other schemes like MGNREGA, Swachh Bharat Mission, and Jal Jeevan Mission to address rural poverty comprehensively. By converging these programmes, the state aims to provide not just housing but access to essential services, including education, healthcare, and sanitation.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of community participation in the survey process, urging eligible households and village-level organisations to collaborate. “All efforts must ensure no one is left behind,” he stated, reaffirming the government’s commitment to achieving “Housing for All” while tackling multidimensional poverty.