Seven people were injured in a bus accident in Gomaijora in the plain belt of the West Garo Hills. At around 2.30 am on Friday, the bus with registration number AS-01 NC-2524 was travelling from Guwahati to Assam's Mankachar via Tikrikilla when the accident happened.

According to a police official, the passengers were taken to a nearby hospital. According to the police, the driver of the bus fled the scene.

The passengers were sent for a medical examination and released after giving first aid. "The inquiry is on. Necessary action is taken", said the district police chief.