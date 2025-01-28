Shillong Lajong held their nerve to win a tiebreaker 4-3 against Rymbai Shkenshynriah in the second semifinal of the Meghalaya State League 2024 and reach the title match where they will meet Mawlai on Saturday.

Full-time ended 1-1 and there was no winning goal in extra time. The huge turnout of fans had to wait until the 84th minute before the deadlock was broken by a brilliant Iohborlang L Lyngkhoi free-kick. Before Lajong could even think of winning, though, the team from East Jaintia Hills won a penalty due to a handball by an SLFC defender and Niwan-o Bareh converted it in the 87th minute.

For their first time in the MSL, which is organised by the Meghalaya Football Association and supported by the Government of Meghalaya, R Shkenshynriah produced a sensational display in the first half. They had to resist a mountain of pressure from Lajong, with goalkeeper Livingstar Swer called into action early to deny Deibormame Tongper's attempt with a dive to his right.

From around the 20th minute, however, Lajong's attacks were continuous and the pressure started to weigh on R Shkenshynriah, who were ably coached by celebrated former player Marlangki Suting. Every time a Lajong attack was thwarted another would be launched and it seemed only a matter of time before the 2019 champions broke the defences, with Yohaan Benjamin's sharp crosses from the left flank looking particularly promising.

It was to their credit that R Shkenshynriah managed to resist and for the last 15 minutes of the first half it was they who were in the ascendant but Hesmiki Rymbai and Iaishah Bareh both headed the ball over after good attacks.

It was scrappier from both sides in the second half but Lajong had whatever chances that were created. As the minutes ticked by it looked like even one goal would be enough to decide this tense contest.

A foul on Deibormame led to that opening for Lajong, with a clean strike by Iohborlang converting the set-piece into the lead. The handball just a couple of minutes later squared proceedings once again and extra time and the penalty shootout were required to finally separate these two exciting teams.

SLFC coach Bobby L Nongbet used his last substitution to make a change in goalkeepers, with Wanteilang Malngiang, fresh off the bench, taking the place of Siwel Rymbai for the shootout. Wanteilang went on to make one save from the spot, so the change may have been crucial to the outcome.

The MSL will return to the Wahiajer Multipurpose Sports Complex for the final, which will be held on 1 February. It will be an all-Shillong final, with Mawlai having pipped Ladthadlaboh of West Jaintia Hills yesterday 1-0 here. Mawlai will be looking for their first MSL trophy, while Lajong will seek to add another to their trophy cabinet, as they were the champions back in 2019.