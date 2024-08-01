The Directorate of School Education & Literacy in Meghalaya has ordered the closure of all schools within the Shillong Municipal Area on August 2. This decision comes in response to the opening ceremony of the Durand Cup 2024, scheduled to take place at JNS Complex, Polo Ground, Shillong on the same day.

The order, issued on July 31, 2024, cites concerns about "extremely heavy traffic congestions" expected due to the event. By closing schools, authorities aim to "avoid any hardships to the students" who might otherwise be caught in the anticipated traffic snarls.

This directive follows a letter from the Director of Sports and Youth Affairs, Meghalaya, regarding the preparations for the Durand Cup's opening ceremony. The Durand Cup is a prestigious football tournament, and its commencement in Shillong is likely to draw significant crowds and media attention.

The school closure applies only to educational institutions falling under the Shillong Municipal Area jurisdiction. Parents and students are advised to plan accordingly for this unexpected holiday.

Local authorities may provide further updates on traffic management and public transportation arrangements for the day of the event.