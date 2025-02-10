The Shillong Municipal Board has begun construction of a dedicated shelter home for street dogs, with completion expected within 30 days, following orders from the Meghalaya High Court.

The development comes after the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department declined to house strays in their existing facility, stating it was reserved for animal birth control programs.

Chief Justice I.P. Mukerji and Justice W. Diengdoh expressed satisfaction with the Board's swift action in awarding the construction contract. The court has directed the Municipal Board "to ensure as far as possible that this construction is completed within the above stipulated time."

Meanwhile, the court ordered the Animal Husbandry Department's Secretary to verify their Director's claim about the inability to temporarily house strays and explore possibilities for interim arrangements until the new shelter becomes operational.

The matter was heard alongside updates on the Shillong zoo relocation project, where most animals have been successfully moved 35 kilometres from the city, with only birds awaiting transfer to their new enclosure.

The next hearing is scheduled for March 12, 2025, when both the Municipal Board and the State government must file affidavits detailing their compliance with the court's directives.