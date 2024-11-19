Shillong authorities are cracking down on child labour, warning businesses of severe legal consequences for employing children under 14 years old. The East Khasi Hills District Task Force emphasised strict penalties under the Child & Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act of 1986.

Key highlights of the enforcement include:

- Employers face imprisonment up to two years and fines ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 for violating child labour restrictions

- Mandatory display of legal notices in local language and English at commercial establishments

- Adolescents aged 14-18 are prohibited from hazardous occupations

Commercial establishments failing to comply with display requirements risk one month of imprisonment or fines up to Rs 10,000.

The announcement signals a renewed commitment to protecting children's rights and preventing exploitation in the workplace, urging businesses to strictly adhere to legal guidelines protecting minors from labour.