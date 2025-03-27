Meghalaya is making bold strides to transform the northeastern region's economic landscape through strategic international collaboration and technological innovation.

The 7th Act East Business Show, currently underway at the State Convention Centre, has drawn delegates from 14 countries to explore investment opportunities in agriculture, technology, and manufacturing sectors.

Key highlights from the conference include:

1. Economic Transformation Strategy: State officials outlined ambitious plans to position North East India as a critical export hub, with particular emphasis on agriculture, livestock, and food processing industries.

2. Technology and Innovation Focus: Prominent tech leaders discussed national technology policies and potential investments in the region, with Arvind Kumar from Software Technology Parks of India emphasizing emerging technological opportunities.

3. Digital Infrastructure Development: Pravin Bakshi, Commissioner & Secretary of IT & Communication, presented a compelling vision of transforming Meghalaya into a digital hub, signaling the state's commitment to technological advancement.

Panel discussions explored critical themes such as IT investment landscapes and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain, and Internet of Things (IoT), demonstrating the state's forward-thinking approach to economic development.

Ampareen Lyngdoh, Minister for Agriculture and Horticulture, underscored the event's significance in boosting economic collaborations and supporting farmers through innovative approaches.

The three-day conference serves as a strategic platform for fostering international partnerships and positioning Meghalaya as an attractive investment destination across multiple sectors.