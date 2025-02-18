A prominent Shillong-based singer, Lamphang Syiemlieh, has publicly admitted to creating fake social media profiles using stolen photographs to pursue online relationships with multiple men.

In a detailed confession posted on social media, Syiemlieh revealed he operated accounts under the names "audreyas962" and "Lakysha A" on Facebook, using photographs taken without consent from a woman's social media profiles.

"I have contacted countless men, sending them sexually explicit messages, for the last year and a half," Syiemlieh stated. "I had consciously and deliberately stolen and abused this woman's identity for my own sexual interests and gratification."

According to local sources, relatives had confronted Syiemlieh about his online behaviour before the public admission. His statement revealed the deceptive behaviour had continued for over 18 months.

"Through this account, I have maintained several romantic and sexual online relationships with various men," Syiemlieh wrote. "I have been targeting men across social media and I have been known to do this with other women in the past as well."

The incident has raised concerns about digital identity theft within Shillong's arts community.

Syiemlieh concluded his statement by saying, "I take full responsibility for my actions."