Meghalaya's District Administration of South West Garo Hills and the tourism department successfully organised a singing competition, themed 'For the Youth of Our Generation', which culminated on December 5, featuring 21 finalists selected from several audition rounds held across the district.

Held at the Multi-Facility Centre in Ampati, the event showcased a thrilling blend of raw talent and cultural pride.

The competition saw the participation of many people, including students studying outside the district who traveled from Tura after their school exams to participate.

The grand finale on Thursday was judged by local luminaries, including artist Saldorik D Sangma, Johny D Sangma, and Z.D. Sangma, Assistant Research Officer of the Planning Branch, Ampati.

Bilsando Ch Marak was awarded the 1st prize, Crossmeda Arengh claimed the 2nd prize, and Praidison D Marak secured the 3rd position.

Special awards included the 'Best Costume' which was won by the Ampati Achik Cultural Society, while consolation prizes were awarded to Haijest N Marak and Mima Gorin G Sangma.

Deputy Commissioner Hema Nayak graced the occasion and awarded the prizes. In her address, she encouraged the youth to seize opportunities and refine their skills to build a professional career in music. “With festivals like the Cherry Blossom and Me•Gong Festival providing platforms for local artists, it is heartening to see our youth stepping forward with confidence. Meghalaya, once celebrated as the music capital of the country, can reclaim its title with efforts like these,” she said.

The initiative aims to nurture young talent and provide them with stepping stones to greater opportunities in the music industry.