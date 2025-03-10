Mining activities in Meghalaya have long been a contentious issue, with concerns over illegal extraction and its impact on the environment.

The state government has reaffirmed its commitment to regulation, emphasising that mining operations are strictly governed by existing legal frameworks.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma addressed the Assembly in response to a question from Heavingstone Kharpran, outlining the multiple regulations in place.

He stated that stone mining and sand quarrying are controlled by the Meghalaya Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 2016, and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

Further, sand quarrying is monitored under the Sustainable Sand Mining Management Guidelines, 2016, and the 2020 Enforcement & Monitoring Guidelines for Sand Mining.

Despite these regulations, environmental groups have pointed to ongoing illegal mining activities that continue to damage riverbeds and forests. The Chief Minister assured that enforcement agencies are monitoring compliance and taking action against violators.