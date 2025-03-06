Broom farmers in Meghalaya are facing a severe price crash, with rates plummeting by over 60% in just two years, according to information shared during the Budget Session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on March 6, 2025.

Agriculture Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh revealed that the average price per quintal of broom has fallen from Rs 12,188 in 2022-23 to just Rs 4,685 in the current fiscal year. This dramatic price drop comes despite production increasing from 66,831 MT in 2022-23 to 75,680 MT in 2023-24, with the current year's production "being estimated," according to the minister.

To address the crisis, the government has launched "CM ASSURE," a market intervention scheme for non-perishable commodities. The programme, implemented on January 10, 2025, aims to compensate farmers for cultivation costs and ensure a marginal profit when market prices fall.

The minister further stated, "In 2024, to mitigate distress sale of broom grass by farmers, the State Government had launched a procurement and aggregation scheme. Under the scheme, Meghalaya State Agricultural Marketing Board (MSAMB) aggregated broom grass from farmers through farmer collectives and individual aggregators at a fixed price which was above the then prevailing market price. Over 500 MT of broom grass was procured, with financial disbursements totalling Rs 4.76 crore, thereby supporting hundreds of broom grass farmers."