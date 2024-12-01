The Meghalaya Cricket Association's Senior Women Selection Committee has selected 15 players and standbys to represent the state at the BCCI's Senior Women One Day Trophy, which will be held in Haryana from December 4 to 16.

The selection will be reviewed after the first two matches on the basis of the players' performances.

Meghalaya's first game will be against Karnataka on December 4, followed by Pondicherry on 6 December.

The preparatory camp for the tournament was held in Jagiroad, Assam, from November 17 to 30 and the team left for Haryana today.

Meghalaya squad for first 2 matches: Debasmita Dutta (C), Riticia Nongbet (VC), Luiza Tamang, Monica L Phawa (WK), Daiaka E Warjri, Suriti Kumari Ray, Rebeldalis Syiemlieh, Ajima Sangma, Saradafica Kharbani, Reitriki Pohshna, Ankita Sharma, Indariakor Kharwanniang, Neha Hajong, Dubleen Nengnong (WK), Solina Jaba.

Standbys: Ruby Chettri, Deiphibapynshngain L Mawnai, Neelam Roy, Monicable Marbaniang, Anchal Singh.

Support staff: Deepali C Patkar (Head Coach), Mackie D Blah (Assistant Coach), Wandashisha Dkhar (Physio), Darishesha Mawroh (Trainer), Sanvert Kurkalang (Manager).