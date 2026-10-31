Sixteen-year-old Nikjagring Ch Marak from South West Garo Hills has created history by winning Meghalaya’s first-ever national medal in lawn bowls at the National Lawn Bowls Championship 2026.

Marak secured the bronze medal at the national championship, bringing recognition to the state in the sport.

Congratulating the young athlete, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said the achievement reflected the results of continued investment in sports, grassroots talent development and professional coaching in Meghalaya.

He also acknowledged the guidance provided by Malaysian high-performance coach Ramble Dallan Rice-Oxley and the support of the Meghalaya Lawn Bowling Association (MLBA) in helping athletes improve their performance.

Describing the achievement as a proud moment for the state, Sangma wished Marak continued success in his sporting career.