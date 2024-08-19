Three Meghalaya MLAs, Charles Marngar of Mawhati, Gabriel Wahlang of Nongstoin, and Celestine Lyngdoh of Umsning, have officially joined the National People’s Party (NPP). This development follows the recent suspension of two MLAs from the Congress Party.

On August 16, the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee suspended Marngar and Wahlang for six years due to alleged anti-party activities and connections with the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government.

Lyngdoh, who was not suspended but also chose to leave the Congress, has joined the NPP alongside the expelled MLAs.

The MLAs, along with their supporters, were welcomed at the NPP’s new office.