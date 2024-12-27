Meghalaya are set to face defending champions Services in the quarterfinals of the Senior Men’s National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy 2024-25 today. The match kicks off at 7:30 pm at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad, marking the final fixture of the quarterfinal stage.

After a sluggish start in Group B, Meghalaya rebounded strongly to secure second place behind Kerala. The team earned just one point from their first two matches but bounced back with two consecutive victories to seal their spot in the knockouts. A goalless draw against Odisha allowed Coach Hering Shangpliang to test his bench strength, while their defensive line impressed with three consecutive clean sheets.

Services, a seven-time champion of the tournament, finished third in Group A behind West Bengal and Manipur. Their campaign featured three wins but also losses to West Bengal and Manipur. Despite finishing below expectations, their experience in high-pressure situations makes them formidable opponents.

Meghalaya will aim to capitalise on their defensive solidity while improving their conversion rate in attack. Meanwhile, Services will look to draw from past encounters, having defeated Meghalaya in the group stages of the previous two editions of the Santosh Trophy. However, with this being a knockout match, there will be no room for error.

The stage is set for an intense battle as Meghalaya chase a spot in the semifinals while Services aim to defend their title.