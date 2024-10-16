Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, laid the foundation for the Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub in New Shillong on Wednesday, October 16. The event was attended by Governor CH Vijayashankar, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, and Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh. The hub will be built on 6.54 acres at a cost of Rs 77.5 crore, aiming to boost youth employment through incubation, training, and industry partnerships.

Dhankhar also launched the CM Business Catalyst: Student B-Plan Challenge in collaboration with IIM Shillong and witnessed the signing of an MoU between the Government of Meghalaya and the UNDP to promote entrepreneurship.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President praised Chief Minister Sangma for initiatives that foster young talent in the state. He highlighted the importance of skilling programs to boost human resources and economic growth in the state.

"Skilling of youth is the need of the time," Dhankhar noted while referencing national efforts to enhance youth employment opportunities. He also pointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for skilling, mentioning the Rs 60,000 crore allocated to train 5 lakh youth over the next five years. "Empowering the youth will lead to a significant economic surge," Dhankhar added.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma underlined the importance of the hub, noting Meghalaya’s young population as its strength. "Eighty-five per cent of our population is under the age of 45. The youth are our greatest asset, and we are committed to channelling their potential through skill development," Sangma stated.

He further emphasised the government’s focus on rural entrepreneurship, mentioning initiatives like the CM Elevate program that provide financial support to young entrepreneurs.

Governor Vijayashankar also spoke about the state's rich resources, noting the opportunities they create for Meghalaya’s youth and the role the new hub will play in harnessing those opportunities.