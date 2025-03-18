Meghalaya is set to host the 7th Act East Business Show from March 25 to 27, bringing together diplomats, business leaders, and policymakers to strengthen trade and investment ties between India, BBIN (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal), and ASEAN nations.

The event, organised by the Meghalaya government in collaboration with the Indian Chamber of Commerce, will take place at the State Convention Centre in Shillong.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will inaugurate the event, which will feature discussions on economic cooperation in sectors such as technology, agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism. Senior government officials from India and high-ranking diplomats from countries including the Philippines, Germany, Indonesia, Cambodia, the UAE, Japan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal have confirmed their participation.

The event will include exhibitions and discussions on investment opportunities in Meghalaya, trade facilitation, and regional economic partnerships. Key topics will cover advancements in technology, infrastructure, and sustainable business practices. B2B and B2G meetings will be held to facilitate business collaborations, with a focus on trade expansion and policy support.

The three-day gathering aims to provide a platform for dialogue on economic growth in the region, concluding with a session outlining Meghalaya’s long-term trade and investment strategies.