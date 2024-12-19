Meghalaya will participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's eighth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', scheduled for January 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, where students tackle examination anxiety through direct dialogue with the nation's leader.

"This is a valuable opportunity for our state's schools to actively engage in this national initiative," said State Project Director Swapnil Tembe, highlighting Meghalaya's continued involvement in the program.

The northeastern state has established a track record of meaningful participation in previous editions. Notable representatives from Shillong - Langsongding Khuptong from St. Edmund's School and Owen Kharsawain from Shullai Progressive School - engaged directly with the Prime Minister in January 2023.

The State Education Mission Authority of Meghalaya announced that students from classes 6 to 12, along with parents and teachers, can participate through an online competition. Running from December 14, 2024, to January 14, 2025, the NCERT-conducted selection process requires participants to answer multiple-choice questions and frame questions for the Prime Minister via innovateindia1.mygov.in.

The town hall format event at Bharat Mandapam aims to continue its tradition of fostering open discussions about academic pressure and examination stress, with Meghalaya's students joining peers from across India in this national dialogue.