Thirty-eight Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) will be established across Meghalaya, Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma confirmed during the state's Budget Session on March 12.

Responding to questions from MLAs Heavingstone Kharpran and Brightstarwell Marbaniang, Sangma said proposals for these residential schools had been approved by the Government of India within the last two years.

The schools are designed to provide quality education to tribal students in remote areas, with comprehensive residential facilities that support their educational and developmental needs.

However, Sangma noted that a related proposal for the Centers of Excellence for Sports "has not yet been approved by the Government of India."

The EMRS scheme represents a significant educational investment for Meghalaya's tribal communities, providing enhanced educational opportunities in underserved regions.