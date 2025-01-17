Tura's Alotgre Cricket Ground will host its first BCCI domestic match between Meghalaya and Bengal in the U-23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy 2024-25 from January 25.

It has been a long-cherished dream of the Meghalaya Cricket Association and the Tura District Cricket Association to bring a BCCI tournament to Garo Hills. The dedicated work of all concerned in getting the ground up to the required level has paid off.

Holding a cricket match at this level will further inspire young cricketers from Garo Hills to take up the sport and there are several Garo Hills-based players who have been chosen by the MCA selectors for the upcoming match.

Seating for members of the public will be made available with the match set to begin at 8 am on January 25.

The MCA also released its squad for this game and the next, which is to be played against Vidarbha in Nagpur from February 1.

For the historic Alotgre match, players from Khasi-Jaintia Hills should report at the MCA Ground in Polo, Shillong, on January 22 at 6 am for their departure to Tura. Those from Garo Hills should report directly to Tura on the said date.

Meghalaya squad against Bengal & Vidarbha: Kevin S Christopher (C), Manish Sharma (VC), Rohit Kr Yadav, Sachin Kumar (WK), Abhishek Kumar, Kush Agarwal, Gavineal J Marpna, Bipin Kr Ray, Josiah Momin, Swastic Chettri, Bharat Gurung, Gulgul M Sangma, PM Santhosh, Thunun Marak (WK), Argeas Cham Cham Sangma

Standbys: Joydeepan Deb, Purav Agarwal, Avinash Rai, Banialam Mylliemngap, Navin K Rai

Support staff: Neetesh Sharma (Head Coach), Synrapsing Riahtam (Assistant Coach), Emidao Dhar (Physio), Skhembor Khongbtep (Trainer), Chuba R Marak (Manager)