Two women from Northeast India were arrested after authorities discovered a significant cache of yaba tablets during an anti-infiltration operation in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya.

The East Jaintia Hills District Enforcement Force, working alongside Ratachera anti-infiltration staff, intercepted Esther Vunghoihching, 37, from East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, and Nianenciin, 45, from Churachanpur, Manipur. Preliminary testing confirmed the presence of amphetamine in the seized tablets.

Yaba, known as the "madness drug," typically contains a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine, and has become increasingly prevalent across Southeast Asia and Northeast India.

Law enforcement officials have filed criminal charges against both suspects under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The arrest highlights ongoing concerns about interstate drug trafficking networks operating in India's northeastern states.

The suspects face significant prison terms if convicted under the NDPS Act, which imposes strict penalties for drug trafficking offenses.