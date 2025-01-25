The two-day-long 'Conclave on Dialogue for Holistic Development of Livestock Sectors in the North-East Region' concluded on January 24 at Shillong, Meghalaya, in the presence of Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Panchayati Raj and Gabriel D Wangsu, Minister of Animal Husbandry, Arunachal Pradesh.

The conclave was inaugurated on January 23 by the Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Panchayati Raj, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, along with Minister of State, George Kurian, in the presence of Ministers of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services from North Eastern Region (NER) states, senior officials, industry representatives, entrepreneurs, and researchers.

Prof. Baghel highlighted the constraints faced by NER owing to its geographical and climatic conditions and expressed concern over the demand-supply gap in NER in meat, egg, milk and fodder. He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and urged stakeholders to be involved in the sector’s growth for national prosperity.

Furthermore, he stressed on the need to create employment opportunities in NER through the livestock sector and advocated for a paradigm shift in the traditional livestock farming system to innovative and modern animal husbandry practices and the use of hydroponics for fodder cultivation in gaushalas.

He stated that the focus needs to be on increasing fodder production by rejuvenating grasslands and also expressed concern over for the lower per capita milk availability in NER vis-à-vis the national average. He put forth his views to increase maize cultivation in NE, emphasising on the use of sex sorted semen technology to get more female cattle and in turn, achieve more milk production and get rid of stray cattle.

Professor Baghel stressed on the conservation of Mithun and further exalted that the Government of India is supporting the states for FMD vaccination and put forth efforts to make NER FMD free translating into an increase of exports in the livestock sector.

Shri Gabriel D Wangsu, Minister of Animal Husbandry, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, stated that the livestock sector is not only for increasing economic growth, but it should also be a fundamental unit for the well being of rural families. He expressed concern about the declining livestock population which needs attention and advocated for genetic improvement for local breeds, increasing fodder and promoting livestock enterprises from traditional to modern animal husbandry practices. He stressed that farmers should be equipped with necessary knowledge, innovative techniques and strengthening animal health services. He also spoke about risk management and the development of a road map for insurance. He also urged the Government of India to take up initiatives on the development and conservation of Mithun.

Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary, DAHD, in her concluding remarks, stated the NER states are deficient in livestock production and are dependent on the import of livestock products and feed from plains. She emphasised the need to make proactive efforts to make the northeast self-sufficient and expressed concern over the challenges in the piggery sector and stated that focused measures should be taken to counter these challenges especially the control of ASF, thereby reducing losses to the farmers.

The two-day conclave has laid down the groundwork for transformative progress in the region’s livestock sector.

The conclave ended with a commitment to strengthen public-private partnerships, creating and facilitating opportunities for investment for the holistic development of the livestock sector, exploring possibilities of alternative feed & fodder resources and avenues of employment generation for the youth and working towards not only achieving self-sufficiency for egg, meat, milk and feed & fodder in NER but also to project NER as an export hub for pig and pig products.