Meghalaya's Umiam dam will be free for two way traffic movement, with weight restriction from July 30, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Meghalaya CM shared the information and wrote, "From tomorrow, Umiam dam will be free for two way traffic movement, with weight restriction."

The retrofitting work on the Umiam bridge, which is the primary gateway to Shillong city, initiated on December 14, 2023. While the repair efforts were initially slated for completion within 4-5 months, the work faced prolonged delays.

Earlier, Meghalaya Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal, on July 26 had hinted that the Umiam dam may resume operations for regular traffic by the end of July.

During an inspection meet held to assess the situation of the retrofitting work at the dam, Mondal said that the bridge will completely reopen.

Meanwhile, high-level officials including IIT-Guwahati experts, police personnel, PWD officials and members of East Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi district administration were expected to hold a meeting on July 29 to determine a date for the Umiam dam's reopening to regular traffic.