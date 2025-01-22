Reigning champions Mawlai SC ended the first leg of the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 with a 2-1 victory over Sawmer SC at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo, on January 21.

Damanbhalang Chyne (42’) and Robertson Khongriah (83’) scored for Mawlai, with Hilford Lyngkhei (48') netting for Sawmer.

This was the last fixture of the league's first leg, and after 45 matches every club has played nine times.

Mawlai, who have won back-to-back OC Blue SPL titles and are now chasing a third in a row, is the only undefeated team with 25 points from eight wins and one draw. In second place is Shillong Lajong FC, which scored 22 points, followed by Rangdajied United FC, which scored 19. These three sides are well clear of the rest of the pack but that could all change once the reverse leg gets underway tomorrow. Meanwhile, Nongthymmai SC and Ryntih FC occupy the relegation zone.

Today, Sawmer made Mawlai work hard for victory, with neither side giving the other too easy a time.

It took until the 42nd minute for Mawlai to break through when a move into the box saw a coming together of bodies, including Sawmer goalkeeper Freddy Albert Pathaw. That left Damanbhalang an opening and he pounced on the rebound to score.

Halftime followed a few minutes later but soon after the break, Sawmer had drawn level. Hilford Lyngkhei was brought on at the start of the second half and almost immediately found the equaliser; Aibanraplang Dohling was wrestled to the ground deep on the left flank and Orestar Sad took the resulting free-kick, which Hilford flicked in with a header.

The substitute had another go minutes later but this time he was blocked by Mawlai custodian Lambhamiki Lamare.

At the other end Freddy was kept busy as well, first to deny Fairming Suting and later to keep Donlad Diengdoh at bay.

However, he could not prevent Robertson from bagging the winner. Overkindness L Mawnai delivered a cross and the initial Mawlai attempt was blocked but Robertson bundled the rebound over the line to the relief of the Mawlai team and fans.

The second leg begins today with a double-header. Nangkiew Irat SC will take on Rangdajied followed by Nongrim Hills SC versus Langsning FC at 2:30 pm.