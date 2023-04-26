The Universal Sompo General Insurance Company (USGIC) Ltd, as part of its societal commitment towards healthcare development, has extended critical medical infrastructure by providing recently three Haemodialysis Machines, two Cardiac Monitor Machines, one Ultrasound Machine, and two Dialysis Couches to the Civil Hospital in Shillong.

Shillong civil hospitals have multi-faculty facilities for the patients such as medicines, surgery, orthopaedics, E.N.T., ophthalmology, cardiology, Dentistry, Psychiatrist and Radiology etc. With its various facilities, the hospital serves as a lifeline to the people of Shillong and beyond.

Expressing his views on the inauguration of these facilities Sharad Mathur, MD & CEO, Universal Sompo, said, "Access to good medical infrastructure is one of the basic healthcare needs in any country. With our humble contribution of these facilities to the Civil Hospital in Shillong we aim to empower the masses with better health. We hope more and more people will be able to make use of these crucial medical devices and lead healthy life. The haemodialysis machine and dialysis couches have been contributed keeping in mind the kidney patients while the cardiac monitor machines are aimed at helping those with heart ailments, and the ultrasound machine will help in early detection and treatment of diseases."

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Mathur further added, "By making these medical facilities available to the farthest parts of the country we aim to help bridge the travel gap so that people in Shillong and nearby regions do not have to travel to distant cities for accessing basic healthcare. We hope to continue supporting towards medical care infrastructure for a stronger and healthier nation." The new additions to the medical infrastructure are welcome by one and all as they are bound to make the Civil Hospital a much sought after medical institution in the area. It will be a boon for families who do not have the means to travel far for medical check-ups and other health-related emergencies.