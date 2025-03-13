With unemployment being a pressing issue in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has outlined a series of initiatives aimed at job creation and self-employment opportunities.

During the budget session, Sangma highlighted programmes such as CM-Elevate, PRIME, FOCUS+, and Mission Mode programs in agriculture, as well as the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project and the Meghalaya Tourism Homestay Scheme.

“These initiatives provide financial support and skill development to young entrepreneurs and MSMEs,” he stated.

Under CM-Elevate and the PRIME Programme, loans and grants are available to businesses for expansion, ultimately leading to job creation. The government is also backing small enterprises through schemes like RAMP, MSME Cluster Development Programme, and the PM Vishwakarma Scheme.

Social security measures, including FOCUS+ and CM-Care, have also been introduced to assist unemployed individuals, with a focus on rural job creation through MGNREGS and NRLM.