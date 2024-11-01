Meghalaya honoured independent journalist Francis A. Khongwar with an award on October 31, recognising his 40-year contribution to regional journalism.

Chief Secretary DP Wahlang presented a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to Khongwar as a token of appreciation for his tireless efforts. He began his career in 1984 as a reporter for the Khasi weekly "Dongmusa" before joining Press Trust of India's Shillong bureau as a Transmission Operator.

Khongwar's recognition comes as part of a broader state initiative that recently honoured eight senior journalists during the Meghalaya Media Meet 2024. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced special grants of Rs 1 lakh each for these veterans through the Directorate of Information and Public Relations.

Throughout his career, Khongwar has worked with several publications including Apphira, Nation Builder, Mawphor, and Kynjat Shai. He continues to actively report, maintaining his decades-long commitment to regional journalism.

The award acknowledges the crucial role of experienced journalists in shaping public discourse and keeping Meghalaya's citizens informed about critical issues affecting the state.