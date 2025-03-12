The Rajpur (Bhaitbari) Veterinary Dispensary is functioning with just two deputed staff and no doctor, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Minister AL Hek informed the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly during the Budget Session on Wednesday.

Responding to questions from MLA Mizanur Kazi, the minister revealed that the sub-centre is "not fully functional" and operates with only a Veterinary Assistant and a Chowkidar, both deputed from other facilities.

"It is partially functional with 2 (two) deputed staff without any doctor," Hek told the Assembly.

The minister identified the staff as Muktadur Islam, a Veterinary Assistant deputed from the Vigilance Unit of the District Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Office in Tura, and Sirazul Islam, a Chowkidar deputed from Rongadatgre Poultry Farm.

Despite these limitations, Hek confirmed that the dispensary provides vaccination and disease control services. However, he noted that only "limited facilities are available for minor cases" when it comes to emergency animal care.

The most concerning was the minister's revelation that "there are no sanctioned posts for the Dispensary," suggesting a longer-term staffing challenge for the facility.