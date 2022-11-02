The Dorbar Shnong (Village Council) of Pahammawleiñ and members of the Khasi Students Union (KSU), 20 Miles Circles on November 2, halted the toll fee collection of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) toll plaza, near Pahammawlei village on National Highway 6, for more than 2 hours.

The collection of the toll plaza was resumed after the intervention of the Byrnihat Police Outpost.

It is informed that the Dorbar Shnong of Pahammawleiñ and the KSU have closed and stopped the toll fee collection for two hours after it was alleged that the manager of the toll plaza has failed to respect the norm of the Dorbar Shnong and also for not renewing the No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by the village authority.

Speaking to the media, Kyrmun Sylliang the Rangbah Shnong, and Prince Sylliang, president of the KSU, 20 Miles Circle, said, ''The decision to close the toll fee today (November 2) is to protest against the arrogant attitude of the NHAI toll plaza which shows that the manager did not respect the village authority and to comply with the NOC which has been issued by the dorbar shnong''.

They also alleged that the manager of the toll plaza has also been misbehaving with the local boys and girls who are employed in the toll plaza which has affected the performances of the employees, especially those khasi boys and girls, adding, ''Recently the manager has alleged one girl for theft which untrue''.

Therefore, on this matter, Dorbar Shnong and the KSU have strongly warned the manager to stop misbehaving with the employees and also to renew the NOC at the earliest failing which they will be compelled to take other stern action.