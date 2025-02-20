Swift action by authorities has ended a year-long denial of food rations to residents of Koraibari village in Meghalaya's Ranikor region, following direct intervention through the CM Connect initiative.

The local Fair Price Shop dealer, Welwering R. Marak, had allegedly withheld essential food grains from beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act for up to two years. The denial stemmed from village factionalism that left several groups without their legal entitlements.

An investigation team from the Supply Department visited the remote village on February 17 after residents raised concerns with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. Officials immediately cancelled Marak's dealer license upon confirming the allegations and ordered him to surrender all documentation.

"We could not believe that in just two days after complaining, officials came to our village, verified the complaint and immediately cancelled the dealership license. We are now getting our entitlement," said the village secretary.

The Deputy Commissioner of Southwest Khasi Hills has been directed to file an FIR against the dealer if the withheld food grains are not distributed to the rightful beneficiaries. The authorities are also working to reconcile the warring village factions to prevent future disruptions.

Supply Department Director Anita Kharpor has instructed officials to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter. Commissioner Pravin Bakshi emphasised that electronic Point of Sale devices are being used to ensure transparent distribution and automated receipts for beneficiaries.