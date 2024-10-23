Khliehrangnah village from West Jaintia Hills secured the third position in the Best Village Panchayat category at the 5th National Water Awards 2023, highlighting Meghalaya's success in community-driven water management.

The award ceremony, held at Vigyan Bhawan, saw President Droupadi Murmu in attendance. At the same time, Union Minister of Jal Shakti C R Patil presented awards to 38 winners across nine categories, including best state, district, and urban local body.

Village headman Lamluti Langstang and MBMA Executive Director Gunanka DB received the award for Khliehrangnah, which is part of the World Bank-funded Community-Led Landscape Management Project (CLLMP).

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma praised the community's sustainable water management practices, emphasising the importance of government-community collaboration in resource management.

The National Water Awards recognise outstanding contributions to water resource conservation and management across India, supporting the country's vision of water security.