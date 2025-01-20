District authorities imposed an immediate curfew in Mawkynrew Village following reports of vandalism and destruction at the Ramakrishna Mission School. The decision comes amid escalating tensions and deteriorating law and order in the East Khasi Hills region.

District Magistrate Rosetta Mary Kurbah, IAS, issued the emergency order under Section 163 BNSS, citing serious concerns about public safety and the potential for further violence. The curfew covers areas under the jurisdiction of Madanrting Police Station.

"These activities are likely to continue with every likelihood of causing serious breach of peace and tranquility and may lead to loss of life and property," stated the official order issued Monday.

The ex-parte order was implemented with immediate effect and will remain in force until further notice. Local law enforcement has been deployed to maintain order and prevent additional incidents.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the extent of damage to the school property or whether any injuries were reported during the incident. The Ramakrishna Mission School is a prominent educational institution in the area.