Meghalaya: Women's panel demands swift justice in daylight murder of schoolgirl in Williamnagar

The Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW) has strongly condemned the brutal sexual assault and murder of a schoolgirl at Samgong village near Williamnagar in East Garo Hills district, calling it a horrific and intolerable act that shakes the conscience of the state.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the MSCW expressed deep anguish over the incident and extended its condolences to the bereaved family. Describing the attack as a “gross violation of the basic rights and dignity of a young woman,” the commission said it was deeply disturbed by the suffering endured by the victim.

“Such egregious acts of violence are intolerable and represent a direct attack on the values of humanity and justice that our society upholds,” the commission stated, calling for immediate and decisive action.

The MSCW urged the Meghalaya Police and all concerned authorities to prioritise the investigation, apprehend the perpetrator without delay, and ensure justice is delivered under the strongest provisions of the law. It also stressed the need for transparency in the investigation process and called on authorities to provide regular updates to the public.



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The commission appealed to local communities, civil society groups, and concerned citizens to extend full cooperation to law enforcement agencies in order to ensure the swift and effective delivery of justice. “Justice must prevail; the safety and dignity of every girl and woman is our shared responsibility,” it added.

According to police, the teenage girl was allegedly hacked to death in full public view by the assailant using a machete on Friday. The gruesome incident took place during daylight hours at Samgong village, sending shockwaves across the region. A senior police officer said that the motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.

The victim's body was sent to the Williamnagar Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police have launched a manhunt to trace the accused and announced a reward for any information that may lead to his arrest.

The tragic incident has sparked outrage among locals, who have demanded swift action and enhanced security measures to protect women and children in the region.