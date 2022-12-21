Terming the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) as “no use to the community”, the Hynniewtrep National Youth Movement (HNYM) has threatened to lock the KHADC if it fails to delete the word “Nongpynïaid Shnong” from the Mylliem Act and to act against the self-proclaimed Garo Rangbah Shnong (headman) in Ri Bhoi District before the second week of January.

“We give the district council and the Hima Mylliem the last chance to delete the words ‘Nongpyniaid shnong’ from the Mylliem Act. The Garos have taken advantage of the words,” said the HNYM president Louis Dohtdong.

“.. the district council is of no use until and unless it can protect our land, it is no use,” he added.

The HNYM president has alleged that the self-style Garo headman, who has been appointed as “nongpynïaid shnong”, has issued documents, and sale deeds to the Garo people, Manipuri, Nagas, Punjabis, and Nepalis and they have violated the Land Transfer Act.

Dohtdong further said that even in the Mylliem Act the Nongpynïaid Shnong has been clearly notified that they can only produce a seal of that of a ‘Nongpynïaid Shnong’ but not of a ‘Rangbah Shnong’. Dohtdong further questioned how a Garo can become a Rangbah Shnong in the Khasi Hills region, while no Khasi can be a Nokma in Garo Hills.

He further said the Garos do not have the right to claim themselves as Rangbah Shnong (headman) as they are not part and parcel of the customary law in Khasi Hills and they have a separate Garo customary law.

It may be mentioned that the Garo community of Ri Bhoi district under the banner of All Ri Bhoi Garo Headman Association on December 19 organised a protest rally demanding recognition of Garo headmen (Nokmas) in 56 villages in the district.

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