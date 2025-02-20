A group of 24 young people from Meghalaya is representing the state at the International Youth Exchange Program in Jakarta, Indonesia, from February 16 to 22, 2025.

Chosen from a competitive pool of 600 applicants across 12 districts, the participants are part of an initiative that aims to foster cultural understanding, leadership, and personal growth.

The delegation began their journey with a two-day orientation in Shillong before departing for Jakarta via Singapore.

Upon arrival on February 17, they explored key historical and cultural sites in the Indonesian capital. The following day, they engaged in a cultural exchange with local youth at St. John Bosco Parish, where they were welcomed by Parish Rector Fr. Paulus Rarasta SDB and the local community. Their itinerary also included visits to vocational and technical training institutes.

On February 20, the team continued their journey to Bali for additional activities organised by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs.

This marks the fourth time Meghalaya has sent a delegation to the international programme, which has been running since 2015 to provide young students with opportunities for national and global exposure.