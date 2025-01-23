Twenty-five young volunteers from Nehru Yuva Kendra collaborated with East Khasi Hills Traffic Police to enhance road safety awareness during the National Road Safety Week.

From January 17-23, volunteers strategically positioned themselves at critical traffic intersections like Khyndailad and Polo, supporting local law enforcement. The team, comprising 18 male and 7 female participants, distributed informational pamphlets and assisted traffic management under the leadership of K Prasad, Traffic Branch Superintendent.

Daily rotations ensured consistent engagement, with five volunteers assigned to key locations. The initiative provided youth with an unprecedented opportunity to learn traffic regulations and understand urban traffic management challenges firsthand.

Organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra Shillong, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, the campaign underscored the importance of community involvement in promoting road safety.

The programme highlighted the potential of young volunteers to contribute to civic responsibilities and public awareness initiatives.