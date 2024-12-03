A stoppage-time free-kick from substitute Zothanpuia Bawihtlung handed Nangkiew Irat SC a crucial 1-0 victory over Ryntih FC in the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 at the SSA Stadium, Polo, on Tuesday.

Zothanpuia, introduced late in the match, struck in the second minute of added time (90’+2) with a perfectly placed free-kick. Despite Ryntih goalkeeper Eric Nongkhlaw’s valiant attempt, with fingertips grazing the ball mid-air, it sailed into the net, sealing the three points for Nangkiew Irat.

The win propels Nangkiew Irat to fifth in the standings, level on 9 points with Rangdajied United FC, who have a game in hand and a superior goal difference (+5). Meanwhile, Ryntih FC remains anchored at the bottom of the table with just 3 points after enduring their sixth consecutive defeat.

Ryntih had their chances, particularly through captain Dameki Khongstia, who orchestrated several attacking plays before being forced off due to injury after a heavy tackle. Leonardo Laloo and Basuklang Bina also came close in the second half, but missed opportunities and a resilient Nangkiew Irat defense denied them an equalizer.

Nangkiew Irat, too, had their moments earlier in the game. Wallamsuk Nongkhlaw capitalized on a pressured error by Eric Nongkhlaw in the first half but was unable to convert from a tight angle.

Zothanpuia’s match-winning free-kick marked his first goal of the OC Blue SPL season, having previously netted four times for Nongkrem SC in the Second Division before his loan move to Nangkiew Irat.

Upcoming fixtures on Friday will see Nongrim Hills SC clash with Langsning FC at 11:30 am, followed by Nongthymmai SC taking on Nangkiew Irat at 2:30 pm.