SHILLONG: CM of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma today paid out Rupees 70 lakhs to 12 villages and Rupees 50 lakhs to SHGs for Community Investment in SHG Mela at Damalgre.

He said,” the success of our Women-led SGHs is the pride of the MDA government. We will continue to support their ambitions.”

He also added “we have embarked on a mission to create rural infra and Block offices across the state are being upgraded. We are also setting up new Block offices to uplift our village organization.”