The Dorbar ki Rangbah Kur, an assembly of clan leaders, marked its fifth anniversary on January 7, with a gathering hosted by Synjuk Ki Rangbah Kur: Ka Bri u Hynñiewtrep.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including Pyniaid Sing Syiem, Chief Executive Member of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), Dr Baljied Sing Syiem, Syiem of Hima Khyrim, and Ainam Manik Syiem, Syiem of Hima Mylliem, along with other clan leaders and dignitaries.

In his address, Chief Guest Pyniaid Sing Syiem focused on the enactment and enforcement of customary laws, highlighting their role in empowering village authorities, clan institutions, and women and youth organisations under KHADC jurisdiction.

He also discussed the recent amendments to the Clan Lineage Act, emphasising the importance of clan registration to strengthen local governance and safeguard against potential exploitation.

Prof Streamlet Dkhar from NEHU delivered a special address on the theme "Tehsong ia ki Kur Ka Bri U Hynñiewtrep" (The Communal Bond of All the Clans in Hynñiewtrep Land), reflecting on the evolving impact of external influences, particularly the British colonial regime, on traditional practices. Baljied Sing Syiem and Ainam Manik Syiem also shared insights into these shifts and their implications on the region's customs.

The anniversary celebration included the release of a souvenir edited by Raphael Warjri, as well as a posthumous tribute to the founding President, HS Shylla, with a memento presented to his family.

The second session featured a symposium moderated by Erwin K. Syiem Sutnga, with a keynote address by Rapionglang Blah. RS Khardewsaw also read a paper presented by Dr. M.P.R. Lyngdoh. The event concluded with an interactive session, with closing remarks by Aristotle Lyngdoh, General Secretary of the Synjuk.