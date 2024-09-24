Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police (SP), Sylvester Nongtnger, on September 24 stated that the state reported 250 drug cases between 2019 and April 2024.

He also said that a total of 485 individuals were arrested in connection with drug-related cases in the district.

Speaking to reporters, Nongtnger affirmed that the state police has made significant progress in arrests over recent years, with 92 arrests in 2019, 45 in 2020, 48 in 2021, 114 in 2022, 133 in 2023, and 53 so far this year.

Furthermore, he informed that drugs like cannabis, Yaba tablets, opium, narcotics, among others have been seized.

Emphasising that the Meghalaya police aims to arrest drug traffickers, the East Khasi Hills SP assured that the police has been targeting at large, not just small-time dealers.

Earlier, the Meghalaya government acknowledged the need for strengthening laws and fostering community involvement. Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh, on June 7, stated that the Law Department is rigorously working towards tightening the noose around drug traffickers' necks.

"We have to strengthen our laws, and that's why we have decided to solicit the views of the Dorbar Shnong (traditional institutions) also," Lyngdoh had said during a consultative meeting on anti-drug initiatives.