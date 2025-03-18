Three new vocational training centres will be established in Eastern West Khasi Hills during the 2025-26 financial year, announced Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh at the Skillerate Connect 2025 event yesterday at Kynshi Football Ground.

The centres will provide training across multiple industries including hospitality, information technology, and traditional crafts, according to Minister Lyngdoh, who emphasised the government's commitment to building self-reliance through targeted skills education.

Lyngdoh stated during her address at the two-day initiative organised by the Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS) that those specialised training facilities would equip the youth with market-relevant skills and help address unemployment in their communities.

Labour Minister Shakliar Warjri, who co-inaugurated Skillerate Connect 2025, highlighted unemployment as a persistent challenge facing regions across Meghalaya. The initiative features over 60 exhibition stalls showcasing products from local artisans and entrepreneurs.

Programme beneficiaries shared success stories during the ceremony, including commis chef Kyrshanborlang Marbaniang, who attributed his professional advancement to culinary training received through MSSDS-funded programs.

Eastern West Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Anita Kharpor delivered the welcome address at the event, which concludes today with approximately 2,000 youth participants expected to attend.