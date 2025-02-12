The first of its kind pre-budget consultation meeting was held in Meghalaya, on February 12, prioritising budget-making for FY 2025-26 in line with the aspirations of people.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma chaired the consultation meet which was attended by different stakeholders.

During the meet, which focused majorly on revenue generation and citizen participation in the process, the attendees held key discussions with the chief minister and other officials.

Suggestions were also sought to design the budget. Meanwhile, the Meghalaya chief minister also answered questions raised through Facebook Live.

The pre-budget consultation was a live session for the budget FY 2025-26 which commenced at 11:30 am today.

Presentations on state finances were showcased, while stakeholders had the opportunity to put forth their suggestions to the chief minister.

In his address, CM Sangma prioritised public engagement, stating that the budget will be framed keeping in mind needs of farmers, entrepreneurs and stakeholders.