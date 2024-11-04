The Meghalaya government’s decision to reopen the Iew Mawlonghat to Bimola Junction which passes through the Harijan colony, will take effect starting November 4.

This comes amid ongoing unrest in Harijan Colony, which necessitates the relocation of 342 families.

Meanwhile, the administration of the East Khasi Hills district last week ordered the reopening of the road in the colony to allow vehicular movement.

In preparation for the resumption of traffic on this route, authorities have deployed additional security and traffic personnel to the area.

Earlier last month, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar announced that the state government is eyeing the end of 2024 to finalise the relocation process of the families awaiting a solution.

Speaking to reporters, the deputy chief minister asserted that the state government is expected to reach a solution by November-end, keeping in mind requests raised by the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC).

Dhar informed that plans to allocate government land for the families will be abandoned if the recent proposal to use defense land for relocation is successful. However, he assured that if the latter idea does not proceed, government land will still be available to expedite the process.